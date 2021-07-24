Who are the three trialists named by Boston United to face Norwich City?

Keenan Ferguson (left). Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have named three trialists to face Norwich City under 23s this afternoon (KO 3pm).

Goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy starts for the Pilgrims along with Keenan Ferguson, while Jamie Sharman has been named on the bench.

Sykes-Kenworthy, 21, is a former Bradford City and Derby County under 23s stopper who has first team experience with Guiseley, Stalybridge Celtic and Stafford Rangers.

Former Sheffield United youngster Keenan Ferguson, also 21, played for Boston in defence last week against Lincoln City, listed as Trialist A.

Defender Sharman, 20, left National League Chesterfield this summer.

