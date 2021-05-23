“You can’t take your eye off!” How social media has changed the game for Boston United boss Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott has been keeping tabs on rival clubs using social media.

Craig Elliott has been keeping an eye on the business being done by Boston United’s National League North rivals.

And the Pilgrims boss believes the competition could be tougher than last season.

Social media makes it easier than ever for managers to keep tabs on their rivals, with sites such as Twitter now becoming a vital tool for clubs.

“It’s something you can’t take yor eye off really,” Elliott continued.

“It keeps you up to date with teams and player movements - players like to make announcements when they leave a club.

“It’s important too for managers - not just about players and other clubs, but to look at coaching methods and things like that.

“I find it a very useful tool for keeping on top of the game.”

Phone in hand, Elliott has been able to see his rivals’ progress this summer.

“It's been interesting to see who's been retained, released, new signings and things like that,” he said.

“Hopefully, over the next few weeks we could get a clear picture of where teams are at.”

Boston did the majority of their work early, retaining 14 members of last season’s squad and announcing the the arrival of striker Jordan Preston.

Another club to make some early announcement are Blyth Spartans, who looked doomed for relegation before last season was made null and void.

“Blyth spring to mind as they've made some eyecatching signings and the squad, straight away, looks a lot stronger than last year,” Elliott added.

“You’d like to think they won’t be as weak as they were last season as they’ve attracted top drawer players.

“(Striker JJ O’Donnell Is) a good player, Dan Maguire’s gone back there and he'll score goals, and they’ve got centre back Nathan Buddle from Spennymoor.

“Add Karl Byrne as well, who’s had a nice spell for us. Teams like that will improve the league.”

But it’s not just The National League North clubs that Elliott has been following online.

League Two clubs have been announcing their retained and released lists and National League teams will follow suit when their campaign ends.

“We're keeping an eye on that now,” Elliott said.

“We're looking at League Two clubs and seeing who’s available.

“Hopefully the National League clubs will follow soon.”

MORE PILGRIMS: Looking to forge close ties with Premier and Football League clubs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: This week at United - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Jordan Preston signs for Boston - interview