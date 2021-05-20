Boston United building relationships with pro clubs... including one side in next year's Premier League

Demeaco Duhaney enjoyed an impressive loan at Boston. Photo: Eric Brown

Boston United manager Craig Elliott is hoping the Pilgrims can build strong relationships with a number of professional clubs - as well as a side set to return to the Premier League.

The National League North season may well have been made null and void, but the work doesn't stop for the United manager who has been spending his time scouting stars of the future at training grounds and stadiums across the region.

"You're always looking to build relationships with other clubs," he said.

"I've been watching a lot of academy games, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town a lot.

"I'm trying to get links with Norwich City as well, I've been watching some of their games."

A successful loan spell can often benefit both parties, with Boston bolstering their squad with up and coming talent and the player getting invaluable experience in a competitive league which offers more physical tests than the average under 23 contest.

And strong relationships with certain clubs can also be beneficial. As both parties build trust with one another the willingness to work together only improves.

Grimsby Town youngster Max Wright and David Ferguson both performed well on loan at York Street. Photo: Eric Brown

One recent example would be the likes of Liam Agnew, Max Stryjek, Dylan McEvoy, David Ferguson, Jordan Dixon, Liam Marrs being among the Sunderland youngsters cutting their teeth at Boston under former manager Dennis Greene.

"I think it's important to have these relationships and to watch games regularly," Elliott continued.

"If you have problems in the squad and need a loan player in then I'm fully aware of what players are out there.

"In the past I've not had great experience of signing players blind, but the ones I've known about - Demeaco (Duhaney, who arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town), people like that - they've been a success as you know exactly what you're bringing in.

Max Stryjek joined United from Sunderland.

"It's important we're good in the loan market as there's no doubt you have to use it."

But as well as the clubs he has been scouting, Elliott knows he could have other clubs with talented players relatively close.

If Lincoln City can end their season with play-off success then the Pilgrims will find themselves be sandwiched between three Championship clubs - the Imps, Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest.

Liam Agnew, pictured playing for Sunderland, had three spells at Boston and went on to captain the side.

