VIDEO: Jordan in and Jordan out at Boston United, Ems at Wembs, Elliott on Frestle, friendly announced and Ellenders is open

It may be more than two months until the new National League North season is underway, but there's plenty going on at Boston United.

Today's video looks at the first signing of summer, outgoing players, an ex-Pilgrim heading to Wembley, the new stadium bar and restaurant open for business and the announcement of the first pre-season friendly.

For more information on news mentioned today check out these links below.

This week's Boston United video news.

1 Jordan Preston signs for Boston - interview

2 Thewlis gutted to leave United - interview

3 Weaver hints Leesley could rejoin - news

4 Three leave Pilgrims - news

5 Emery's Wembley date - news

6 Frestle remains in Pilgrims' plans - news

7 Pre-season friendly announced - news

Thanks to Boston United, Eric Brown and Oliver Atkin for use of photos.