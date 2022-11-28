Gainsborough's Engine House Fitness wants to help businesses keep fit and healthy

It might be cold and dark outside but Engine House Fitness in Gainsborough is on a mission to make sure businesses go into the New Year fighting fit.

Engine House Fitness, owned by personal trainer and professional athlete Paul Cooke, announced they are offering all Gainsborough Businesses a one month free Workplace Wellbeing programme in December.

The programme, which is delivered online via a bespoke workplace portal, provides all employees of Gainsborough businesses with access to hundreds of workouts and delicious recipes free of charge for one month.

Paul said: “At Engine House Fitness, we understand the value of mental and physical, health to your employees and your team.

Engine House Fitness in Gainsborough is encouraging businesses to get fit this December

"We want to reduce the disruption of sick days focusing on team strength and flexibility, helping them to prevent and overcome injury.

"Our balanced nutritional programme also emphasises eating well and eating properly.”

Richard Kane, chairman of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club, said: “Covid taught us all the importance of health and wellbeing, and the need as a business owner to adapt to the changing demands of society.

"Working with Engine House Fitness not only allows me to focus on my goals and my fitness aspirations, but the extensive knowledge base in fitness, recovery and nutrition has been invaluable to the health and well-being of my team.”

