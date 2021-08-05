Meet Rammie - the new therapy dog for Skegness Hospital named after a doctor

Dr Ram meets Rammie outside Skegness Hospital.

Rammie arrived at the home of staff nurse Victoria Smith just a few days ago - unaware of the important roll she will be playing at Skegness Hospital.

Victoria launched a crowdfunding page last month to raise £3,000 to buy a puppy to be trained to visit the Scarbrough Ward, where rehabilitation and end-of-life patients are cared for.

Charlotte Broomfield, junior sister on the ward, explained the idea came from successful visits by Father Terry of Burgh-le-Marsh with his dog, Archie.

Rammie the therapy puppy takes a nap under a NHS bandana.

"We've had dogs in the ward before and we find patients really enjoy having the dogs - it lifts their mood and makes patients smile," said Charlotte.

Last month, 24 members of the hospital team and six from Frank Wood Funeralcare took part in a bikeathon, taking turns on an exercise bike in the hospital corridor to raise funds.

Their efforts along with donations raised more than £1,250. They also received an offer of sponsorship from Digby's Pets & Aquatics of Skegness.

Originally they set a target of two months to raise the £3,000 they needed, but a generous donation by Dr Ram made it possible earlier than expected.

Rainbow Dreaming ponies visiting Scarbrough Ward patients at Skegness Hospital.

The news was shared when the ponies from Rainbow Dreaming visited patients last week as another treat.

Staff nurse Victoria, who will take care of the therapy dog when she is not visiting the ward, collected the golden labrador puppy on Sunday.

"She's lovely," said Victoria. "The patients haven't seen her yet - we are waiting for her to have some training first.

"But Dr Ram has met her and he thinks she's lovely.

"We are really grateful to him and to everyone who has supported our appeal."

The crowdfunding page will remain open to cover training and ongoing costs.

To make a donation visit here.