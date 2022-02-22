Boston United left looking up - and over their shoulder - after defeat at Kidderminster Harriers

Danny Elliott netted his 21st of the season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Goals from Ashley Hemmings, Sam Austin and Amari Morgan-Smith condemned the Pilgrims - led by assistant John Ramshaw with manager Paul Cox suffering with illness - to their seventh away defeat of the National League North season.

Danny Elliott netted his 21st goal of the campaign to give the visitors hope when trailing 2-0. However, a third from Harriers presented the Pilgrims with a mountain they couldn't climb.

As a result, United dropped to 10th in the table, four points off seventh-place Hereford with two games in hand while Kidderminster moved to within a point of second-place Brackley Town.

While United look up with hope, they should also be looking over their shoulder as York City, who didn't play tonight, now have two games in hand as they trail Cox's side by a single point. Saturday's home clash with Kettering now has extra significance in the scramble for a play-off place.

Boston handed a start to Brad Abbott, the midfielder rejoining the club from Spennymoor Town earlier in the day, while James Hanson arrived off the bench in the second-half after five games out with a hamstring injury.

However, there was no place in the squad for Jay Rollins, recently back from his long-term knee injury.

Elliott had sliced a good opportunity off target before the hosts took a 27th-minute lead through Hemmings, his long-distance strike against his old club setting the ball rolling.

Luke Shiels' header was almost forced over as United looked to level but, early in the second half, Marcus Dewhurst was called upon to tip over Hemmings' header.

Austin doubled the advantage for the hosts - who recently took Premier League West Ham to extra-time in their fourth round FA Cup clash - with a 63rd-minute twisting effort.

Hanson had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes before his effort was parried by Luke Simpson, Elliott slotting home the rebound with 20 to go.

But five minutes later Morgan-Smith headed home to regain the two-goal advantage for Harriers.

Dewhurst kept the scoreline respectable with a stoppage-time save to deny Austin.

HARRIERS: Simpson, Penny, Richards, Cameron, Lowe, Montrose, Austin (White 90), Carrington, Morgan-Smith (Freemantle 90), Hemmings, Sterling; Subs (not used): Foulkes, Martin, Redmond.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle (Ferguson 88), Duxbury (Hanson 66), Platt, Garner, Shiels, Elliott, Abbott (J. Preston 84), F. Preston, Leesley, Byrne; Subs (not used): Dimaio, Sault.

ATT: 2,823 (49).

