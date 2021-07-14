Boston United wait on Andi Thanoj injury update, do trialists Barnes and Hornshaw have place in manager's plans?

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United are hoping midfielder Andi Thanoj can overcome a calf strain in time for the start of the National League North season.

The Pilgrims playmaker was one of three absent squad members as Craig Elliott s side won 3-2 at Lincoln United in the county cup on Tuesday evening.

Jay Rollins was unavailable due to illness and Jake Wright - who missed all but 15 minutes of last season through injury - is isolating.

"Andi's got a calf strain. Jay just feels unwell, he's not got Covid," Elliott said.

"Jake's back in training on Thursday. It's a shame as he's trained really well and then Jake Wright, being Jake Wright, has this happen.

"Andi's the only concern. He's had a calf problem for a few months so, fingers crossed, it can get sorted out."

Filling in the gaps last night were trialists Josh Barnes and George Hornshaw, who both came on in the second half at Ashby Avenue.

Barnes is a former Derby County under 23 and Stockport County keeper while midfielder Hornshaw has recently left League Two Scunthorpe United.

Do they have a place in Elliott's plans?

"We'll see on that," the manager said. "This week will probably be the last of the trilaists, we've not had too many to be fair.

"But I think the group's done, we just need to sign a keeper and I think we're done."

New signing Danny Elliott netted a stoppage time winner for Boston the day he was unveiled as a Pilgrim.

The former Hartlepool and Chester man was delighted to make an instant impression, something which pleased his namesake.

"Scoring the winner like that, it looks good for the future," manager Elliott continued.

"That's what he's here to do and I think he looked really dangerous as well.

"I've just said to the players, it's nice to win, the first time this season as a group.

"The game didn't reflect the scoreline in my opinion. We deserved to win the game and it was pretty exciting (to win it late on).

"It was similar to the Matlock game, you make subs and the game changes. No disrespect to the players who came on, it's just different, the mentality is different."

