"Come and enjoy it!" Craig Elliott sends message to Boston United fans ahead of Norwich City friendly

Pilgrims fans. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Pilgrims manager Craig Elliott has called on the people of Boston to come and check out what the new Jakemans Community Stadium has to offer.

United return to pre-season action as they host Norwich City under 23s at the Jakemans Stadium tomorrow (Saturday).

“Come in your numbers and come and enjoy it,” Elliott said.

“If you’re a Boston fan you should be excited, the facilities are amazing, the experience is good and we’re trying our best to get a team you can be proud of on the pitch.

"You’ll suffer the ups and downs of a season but hopefully you can enjoy it along the way.”

With Covid lockdown restrictions lifted on Monday, upcoming friendlies against Norwich City Under 23s (KO 3pm) and Notts County (Tuesday, KO 7.45pm) will not see the same crowd restrictions in place as Saturday’s curtain raiser at the Jakemans.

However, supporters are being urged to purchase tickets in advance and more information is available here.

