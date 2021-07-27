Craig Elliott believes goalscoring talent will make Boston United a 'different team'

Jake Wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes Boston United will be a different beast this season.

The Pilgrims may have been beaten 3-1 by a Notts County side this evening, but the chances created against the higher level opposition makes the manager believe his side have the ability to score plenty of goals this term.

Jake Wright jnr's finish was the 14th goals scored in five contests so far this summer, a stark change to a side which has relied on narrow wins and defensive solidity in previous seasons under Elliott.

"I thought we were worthy of at least a goal tonight and it was nice for him to score," Elliott said of Wright jnr.

"There are goals in this team and I think we're going to be a different team this year than maybe the last few seasons looking at us.

"I think there'll be a lot of high scoring games."

Reflecting on defeat to County, the Pilgrims boss added: "I think we've come up against a very, very good team - very well organised and strong.

"I'll be absolutely shocked if they're not in contention to win the National Leaguer next season.

"I was happy that we created a lot of chances and the first goal changed it a little bit in that it shook us a bit. That happens in pre-season sometimes.

"It was a really good friendly and we learnt a lot."

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United the perfect club for Jake Wright snr - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United hope to sign keeper this week - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston 3 Norwich 3 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Garner still has title ambitions - news