Craig Elliott wants Boston United to make it back-to-back wins as they travel to Bradford Park Avenue

Craig Elliott wants Boston United to secure back-to-back wins as they face Bradford Park Avenue today.

The Pilgrims head to the Horsfall Stadium looking to build on Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win over Curzon Ashton, with the manager not concerned about the 48-hour turnaround, despite having an injury-hit squad.

"I'm glad," he said. "I don't want to wait too long.

"We want back to back wins and getting more points in the league."

But it's not just Saturday's result Elliott wants to repeat, but the performance too.

He added: "We've set a standard. I thought we were excellent (against Curzon) and showed a lot of energy and aggression.

"Bradford are similar to Curzon. They can frustrate you, do well on the counter attack.

"They have an excellent manger (Mark Bower), who always organises his team really well."

Defender Scott Duxbury could be involved as he overcomes an injury, while it is hoped skipper Luke Shiels - who was brought off against Curzon - will also be fit following a head clash.

"He just felt a bit dizzy," Elliott confirmed. "The big lad (Craig Hobson) came on and put himself about, but hopefully Shielsy will be ok for Monday."

Bradford's match against Chorley was abandoned on Saturday following an injury to Jake Hibbs.

