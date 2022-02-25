Culverhouse plans to make Kettering Town fans 'proud' as Poppies head to Boston United

Ian Culverhouse.

Kettering Town are all set for a showdown with former manager Paul Cox at old rivals Boston United on Saturday.

But Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse insists his sole focus is on ensuring his team deliver a “positive performance” at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cox resigned as Kettering manager to take over at Boston towards the end of last month with the Poppies moving quickly to install Culverhouse, who had been linked with the Pilgrims job himself, as his permanent successor.

Since then, Kettering have performed well and Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with AFC Telford United made it six games without defeat.

Cox, meanwhile, missed Boston’s 3-1 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers due to illness but both sides are in the hunt for a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North.

Kettering look set to be backed by a large army of fans at the weekend.

And when asked about the clash against the club’s former boss, current manager Culverhouse said: “That’s off the pitch stuff.

“We have to concentrate on trying to put in a positive performance and that’s what we will try to do. All the other stuff can take care of itself.

“We know we will have a lot of fans there so we have to make a performance that they can be proud of.

“I hope we can go there, really enjoy it and put in a performance for the fans.

“It’s a lovely stadium so we will enjoy the occasion but we have to make sure we come back with a positive result.”

Tuesday’s results have left the Poppies sitting in eighth place, one point off the play-off places while Boston are 10th and three points behind Kettering.

MORE PILGRIMS: New head scout at United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Three points Cox's main focus as he prepares to meet former club - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Brad Abbott jumped at chance of United reunion - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ramshaw takes charge after 24 year wait - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Abbott makes shock return - news