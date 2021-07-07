Fans finally packing into the Jakemans Community Stadium and the chance to put two ghosts to rest... why Boston United must look forward to their tough opening fixtures with hope

Boston United have added to a squad which looked strong last season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Fixtures day is a truly personal experience for all football fans, no matter who you support.

There's the excitement as you spot the games in the big smoke and begin planning your weekends away.

There's the rush to book a half day at work to ensure you get to visit that new stadium for the first time.

And there's also the disappointment as the big home games against bitter rivals clash with your wife's birthday, that thing you promised you'd watch your kids in and the Bank Holiday weekend you agreed to spend in Rhyl.

Yes, we all scour the list with our own selfish motives. But the one thing all supporters of all teams have in common is optimism.

A new season is always a fresh start; sometimes in new surroundings, often more of a Groundhog Day.

But with signings made and a fresh start there's always hope. There is always hope.

If you had to sum up Boston United s start to the National League North season in one word what would you go for?

Exciting? Tough? Nasty? Easy? Any of the first three may well do. If you went with 'easy' when the fixtures were revealed this lunchtime then you're either the king of the optimists or someone with scant regard for history.

The opening two contests of the campaign - Spennymoor Town at home and AFC Fylde away - will pit Craig Elliott's squad against two teams you should expect to be pushing for promotion this season.

The digits 0-3, 2-5, 2-9, 1-2, 0-3, 0-2 may look like some kind of secret code that a hero in a Dan Brown novel has just seconds to crack. Sadly not.

The first four are United's record at Fylde and the final two their two results at home to Spennymoor since their promotion to step two.

The Moors won both of their matches in Boston more than comfortably and this season they'll be bringing ex-Pilgrims Frank Mulhern and Brad Abbott - two very good players you expect will be more than ready to rise to the occasion - with them.

However, that curtain raiser on August 14 offers a very different dimension this year as it will be the first league match played at United's new Jakemans Community Stadium in front of fans.

It will be quite the occasion as supporters watch their team in competitive action at the fantastic new stadium for the first time.

You'd be within your rights to predict a brilliant atmosphere. You'd be brave to predict the result.

Seven days later Boston will hit the road for the long haul to Mill Farm, the site of the Pilgrims' only away defeat in last season's aborted campaign where a side thrust back into action after a fortnight's self isolation took the lead but were pegged back as the legs got heavier.

Elliott has already tipped the Coasters as potential title winners this season and is expecting a tough test.

United, however, should not begin thinking about damage limitation. Quite the opposite, in fact.

This is effectively a squad that had only lost twice last season before action was halted, strengthened if anything.

The noises coming out of the JCS are that of a team that believes it can secure promotion - and if you're going to do that then you have to beat the 'big hitters', as Elliott calls them, whatever the time of year.

Some sides grow into a season. Some hit the ground running and fizzle out. Others progress steadily.

But there shouldn't ever be a bad time to play a side if you're confident you can get the job done. And right now, the one thing everyone has is hope.

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott reacts to fixture schedule - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United's fixtures revealed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Could United make signing this week? - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United fans - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United in training - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne links up with familiar foes - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fan completes Pride Kit Challenge - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Clubs vote for salary cap - news