Fergie time? Boston United keen on Keenan but keeper target signs elsewhere

Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott is trying to find a way to keep Keenan Ferguson at Boston United.

The former Sheffield United youngster has impressed on trial this summer.

But with a keeper to rival number one Peter Crook top priority, the Pilgrims boss is trying to find a way to find room for the bullish right back in his budget.

"Keenan, he does nothing wrong and looks a fantastic player," Elliott said.

"I'd love to bring him in if I'm being honest. We just have to see if there's a way."

The Pilgrims have been speaking with a goalkeeping target in recent weeks, but the unnamed player has chosen to move elsewhere.

”We got close to one but that's fallen through," Elliott added.

"He's gone to a higher level, which is fair enough.

"We're talking to a few lads and we'll see. We have to be patient with it and make sure it's right for us and the keeper."

George Sykes-Kenworthy and Josh Barnes have both played for United in pre-season while we are now at that point of the summer where some players who have been on trial at higher level clubs become available if they don't get offered the deals they had been holding out for.

"We've been really good with signings, making sure we get the right ones," Elliott continued.

"There's no need to panic - we're in good shape."

Elliott’s comments were made prior to last night’s 1-1 friendly draw at Belper Town, where Ferguson started and an unnamed trialist played the second half in goal.

Craig Nelthorpe gave the Nailers a first half lead from the penalty spot before Scott Garner headed the Pilgrims level after the break.

PILGRIMS: Sykes-Kenworthy (Trialist A 46), Ferguson (Shiels 73), Sharman (Tootle 68), Wright snr (Garner 46), Leesley (Duxbury 68); Hawkridge, Thanoj (Platt 73), Dimaio (Green 60), Preston (Rollins 68); Burrow (Preston 60), Wright jnr (Elliott 60).

