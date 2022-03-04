Ntumba Massanka. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Ntumba Massanka grew up playing alongside Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

But as Leamington arrive at the Jakemans Community Stadium tomorrow the striker will be aiming to make his first start for Boston United.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After cutting his teeth at the Manchester United, Manchester City and Burnley academies, Massanka has played for 10 clubs in seven years in the senior game.

After making his Pilgrims debut off the bench in Saturday's win over Kettering Town, he is looking for more game time.

"I'm really happy the gaffer's given me the chance to come here and try to provbe myself," said Massanka, who arived at Boston from Northern Premier League South Shields.

"Hopefully it goes well here.

"I think I'm a hard working striker who likes to play on the shoulder of defenders. I try to be big, strong and hold it up and unsettle defenders."

The former Chorley player is still getting to know his new colleagues, former York City teammate Tom Platt the only familiar face in the dressing room last Saturday.

Indeed, Massanka would probably recognise more players were he to switch on the TV and watch some Premier League action.

"It was a great experience (at Manchester United) when I was younger, but as I got older and into men's football, I'm just happy to be here now to be honest.

"My agre group at Man United was Scott McTominay, Jack Harrison (now) at Leeds. Rashford was in the year below me.

"I played with a few good players but I'm happy to be here now.

"I cant wait to get to know the lads properly.

"Now it's about trying to get into them play-off spots and take it from there."

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox delighted with midfield options - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Injured Pilgrims could return at vital time - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Alfreton v United postponed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Pollock happy with debut - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Kettering Town in pictures - gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: Ntumba Massank reflects on his debut and spell at Manchester United - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox says Pilgrims deserved win - news