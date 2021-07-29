Boston United's Jake Wright jnr enjoying that scoring feeling after putting long-term injury problem behind him

Wright jnr battles for the ball against Notts. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr hopes his pre-season love affair with the Jakemans Community Stadium can continue into the National League North campaign.

The striker looks like he has put his injury and Covid woes behind him, netting in all three home games so far this summer.

Wright only made one appearance last season, a late cameo off the bench in the FA Trophy shootout defeat to Chesterfield, as he battled a hamstring injury picked up in the 2019-20 play-off final.

His start to pre-season was hampered when forced to isolate, but after scoring in warm-up games against Lincoln City, Norwich City and Notts County, the 24-year-old was asked whether he’s feels at home in his new surroundings.

“I do, the pitch is immaculate - as it was last year with the 15 minutes I got,” Wright jnr joked.

“I’m enjoying my football again and it’s good to get a run out. I’m playing more than I did last season, so it’s good.

“I feel a lot better. I had a break with Covid at the start of pre-season which was another hurdle I had to overcome, but I feel like I’m building my fitness up.

“It’s been very frustrating couple of years but it’s part and parcel of football. I feel I’ve learnt a lot in the time I’ve been injured and I’ll give it my all to stay on that pitch.”

Wright has been handed the 'junior' tag after the arrival of defender Jake Wright this summer.

While the elder Wright is not too keen about being called 'senior' - the younger of the two is happy for a tweak to his identity to keep the peace.

“I wouldn’t call him senior. He doesn’t like it,” added Wright jnr, a member of the Sheffield United youth set-up when the elder Wright was in the first team.

“I get the brunt of it. I’ll stick with junior and he can keep Jake Wright. He’s older and bigger than me so I won’t tell him he can’t have his name.”

If you think having two Jake Wrights in the dressing room is confusing enough, the similarities don’t end there.

“The maddest thing is we’ve both got a sister called Sophie, which is bizarre,” jnr added.

“It was crazy when he told me. But he’s a top lad and I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

Wright jnr netted a late consolation against Notts County last Tuesday evening in a 3-1 defeat.

Both Wrights are expected to feature at Belper Town tonight.

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United the perfect club for Jake Wright snr - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United hope to sign keeper this week - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston 3 Norwich 3 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Garner still has title ambitions - news