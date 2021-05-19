"It's a beautiful ground!" Boston United announce first pre-season friendly

Ryan Qualter.

Boston United will play a pre-season friendly at Matlock Town.

Manager Craig Elliott is looking forward to testing his squad against some familiar faces.

Last season's curtailed Northern Premier League campaign saw ex-Pilgrims Ryan Qualter, Spencer Harris, Andre Johnson and Jon Stewart turn out for the Gladiators, although keeper Stewart departed during the season.

"It's a beautiful ground. I like it there," Elliott said of Causeway Lane.

"There's some old players there as well including my old Shaw Lane captain Ryan Qualter.

"It'll be a good game for us to get off to, and hopefully fans can be there as well."

The match will be held on Friday, July 9 (KO 7.45pm).

There have been many exciting tussles between the Gladiators and the Pilgrims over the years, notably the 1978 NPL Cup final played at Maine Road, Manchester.

Joe Leesley, who could be set for a return to Boston, is a former Matlock player.

United will play their Lincs Senior Cup first round match at Lincoln United on Tuesday, July 13 (KO 7.45pm),

