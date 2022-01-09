Kyron Gordon lines up for Sheffield United at Wolves after Boston United loan recall

Kyron Gordon has been named in Sheffield United' s squad to face Wolves in the FA Cup this afternoon.
The 19-year-old was recalled from his Boston United loan on Friday, after agreeing to remain for the rest of the season just days previously.
But with the Blades suffering a player crisis, up to 11 first teamers currently unavailable, Gordon has been named in the starting XI for the Blades for this afternoon tie at Molineux (KO 2pm).
Gordon, who made two first team appearances for the Blades in the EFL Cup earlier this season, turned out five times for the Pilgrims.
Fellow under 23s player Marcus Dewhurst remains on loan at Boston and kept a clean sheet at Gloucester City yesterday, Paul Green's first game in charge.
