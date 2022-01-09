Kyron Gordon lines up for Sheffield United at Wolves after Boston United loan recall

Kyron Gordon. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Kyron Gordon has been named in Sheffield United' s squad to face Wolves in the FA Cup this afternoon.

But with the Blades suffering a player crisis, up to 11 first teamers currently unavailable, Gordon has been named in the starting XI for the Blades for this afternoon tie at Molineux (KO 2pm).

Gordon, who made two first team appearances for the Blades in the EFL Cup earlier this season, turned out five times for the Pilgrims.

