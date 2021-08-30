Shane Byrne loses two front teeth, but Boston United all smiles after Bradford Park Avenue victory

Shane Byrne. Photo: Oliver atkin

Boston United left Bradford Park Avenue with three points, but two fewer teeth.

Midfielder Shane Byrne lost his two front teeth in a collision with teammate Tom Platt at the Horsfall Stadium this afternoon as the Pilgrims ran out 2-1 winners in Yorkshire.

"It was a nasty collision," explained manager Craig Elliott.

"His two front teeth are knocked out as well. He doesn't look the best.

"He was pulling the strings before his knock and still played well.

"I don't think there'll be any selfies today. He's probably booking the dentist right now."

Despite Byrne's injury, there was still plenty of reasons to smile in the United camp after a fruitful weekend, six points picked up in 48 hours.

"It was about getting them wins," Elliott said.

"Both games could have been a lot easier, but it's pleasing the performances were there as well as the results.

"At any level you've always got to score when you're on top. If you don't it can come back to bite you.

"That maybe could have happened today. We deserved to win the match based on the chances we had, the front three are looking really exciting and a threat.

"The defenders did their job along with George (Sykes-Kenworthy) in the net."

Jake wright jnr put Boston ahead and Danny Elliott had the final say. But in between, Park Avenue pulled level with a superb strike from distance courtesy of Jordan Windass.

"A shot like that you, can't do anything about it," the manager continued.

"You just have to applaud it really. Fair play, iot was a great strike."

MORE PILGRIMS: Victory at BPA - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Jake Leake reflects on United debut - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Bad news for injured trio - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Curzon Ashton - in pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott backs Elliott to score more - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fraser Preston reacts to winner - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United 2 Curzon Ashton 1 - report