"There's no tomorrow!" Paul Cox says play-off chasing Boston United must 'attack this season'

Keenan Ferguson celebrates scoring against Kettering Town last week. Cox wants more of the Pilgrims' fighting spirit. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox isn't planning for the future - he wants to 'attack this season'.

After taking over at Boston United in January the manager could be excused some wriggle room at least until next season as he looks to mould a side in his image.

But with the Pilgrims just outside the National League North play-off spots, the new boss believes there's no time like the present to fight for promotion.

"Anybody that knows me knows there is no tomorrow. People can be planning for next season but that's not me," Cox said.

"That's not my mindset, we need to attack this season.

"You can't hang around. There's a hell of a lot of football to be played and a lot can happen."

Boston sit 10th in the table but just two points behind seventh-place York City ahead of Saturday's arrival of Leamington (KO 3pm).

Drawing on his own managerial experiences of the past, Cox knows it would always be a mistake to write off a season when there are points still up for grabs.

"I think at Mansfield we were 10th at Christmas and went on to win the National League," he added.

"It's a state of mind and anyone looking to next season is at the wrong place, there's so much to play for and I need to work hard to make sure we're in a good position this season.

"If it's still mathematically possible then we never give up."

