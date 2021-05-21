Jordan Preston keen to link up with brother and old pals at Boston United

Jordan Preston. Photo: BUFC

Jordan Preston is looking forward to linking up with his younger brother Fraser at Boston United - and a couple of old pals.

The new recruit has already made his promotion ambitions clear after moving to the club from Gateshead.

Now he is looking forward to playing alongside his younger sibling for the first time.

"I've never played with him before. We've never crossed paths," said Preston, who thinks the family connection will be a good thing.

"He was at (Sheffield) Wednesday and a couple of years younger. Last sesaon at Boston was his first year away from Wednesday.

"I think playing with your brother is good in that way you can push each other and, on the other side, we should have good chemistry."

The two brothers have also never played against one another, although that almost happened last season.

"We were looking forward to it and the family were looking forward to it," Preston added.

"The game against Boston was literally only a couple of games after the season was null and void."

Brother Fraser won't be the only familiar face in the dressing room helping to make Preston's move that bit more comfortable.

"I played at Gateshead with Jordan Burrow and I came through Sheffield United with Connor Dimaio, so I know a couple of boys there as well," the attacker added.

"It makes it a lot easier. I got on really well with Jord at Gateshead and we're good mates."

MORE PILGRIMS: This week at United - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Jordan Preston signs for Boston - interview

MORE PILGRIMS:Thewlis gutted to leave United - interview

MORE PILGRIMS: Weaver hints Leesley could rejoin - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Three leave Pilgrims - news

MORE PILGRIMS:Emery's Wembley date - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Frestle remains in Pilgrims' plans - news