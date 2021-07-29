Belper Town contest will give valuable minutes to Boston United squad members playing catch up

Terry Hawkridge. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will use tonight's friendly against Belper Town to give valuable minutes to members of the squad.

Manager Craig Elliot looks set to start 'six or seven' of his team who he believes are playing catch up with match fitness.

Some have missed games through illness, injury and isolation while others joined the group later.

"Some of the lads need another 60-70 minutes. We were going to have a heavy physical session but it (the fixture) came up late, so I think it'll be a game at the right time for some of the lads.

"I think Connor Dimaio, Andi Thanoj, both Jake Wrights and Terry (Hawkridge) - there's six or seven players who still need minutes."

Attacker Jordan Preston may also be on the list, having played just a handful of minutes in the past two contests due to a quad problem.

United agreed to the fixture at the Raygar Stadium (KO 7pm) after original opponents Rotherham United withdrew.

Now Elliott wants his side to put in a strong performance.

"I hope we can go in the same manner that they (Notts County) did here," he said, reflecting on Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to the Magpies.

