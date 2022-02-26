Cox wants 'positive changes' - hinting Boston United could seek replacement following Dimaio departure

Connor Dimaio. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Connor Dimaio has left Boston United to join play-off rivals Curzon Ashton, but does his departure hint at reinforcements on their way to the Jakemans Community Stadium?

The midfielder has returned to the Tameside Arena on loan until the end of the season.

His departure leaves Paul Cox with Tom Platt, Shane Byrne, youngsters Ben Sault and Finlay Armond and the newly-returned Brad Abbott as central midfield options, with Paul Green currently sidelined with injury and Andi Thanoj linking up with the squad this afternoon for the first time since August.

Jordan Preston can also play in the centre of the park, but this week the United boss spoke about his desire to bolster his squad after speaking in recent weeks about the need to move players on in order to get fresh faces in.

"We've got some good players and there's so much to play for," Cox said.

"If I looked at it in a strategic manner, we've been at our weakest in terms of bodies (this season) since I've come in.

"The first game I took we couldn't fill the bench.

"The 16 we've had more or less has included two goalkeepers an a young lad from the academy, who's done brilliant for us.

"But if we're going to be serious about being serious contenders we need to make positive changes from the bench and be in a position to cover for injuries, suspensions and loss of form."

Dimaio made 30 appearances for Boston over the past two seasons, recording 12 wins, six draws and five defeats for his 23 starts.

The former Chesterfield and Stockport County midfielder registered three assists and one goal, the equaliser in last season's FA Trophy victory over AFC Fylde.

Dimaio will not be allowed to face the Pilgrims for the Nash when they meet in April.

United host Kettering Town this afternoon (KO 3pm).

