DOUBLE SIGNING! Pollock and Massanka join Boston United

Scott Pollock in action for Northampton Town. Photo: Getty Images

Boston United have unveiled two signings ahead of this afternoon's clash with Kettering Town.

Midfielder Scott Pollock and striker Ntumba Massanka have joined the Pilgrims as Paul Cox looks to bolster his injury-ravaged squad, who also saw Connor Dimaio depart yesterday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-footer Pollock, 20, has arrived on loan from Northampton Town, where has has made 16 appearances for the Cobblers.

He has also turned out for Hashtag United and spent a spell on loan at St Neots Town.

Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Burnley youth teamer Massanka arrives from Northern Premier League South Shields, although he has been on loan at Stalybridge Celtic.

The attacker, 25, has also turned out for York City, Morecambe, Wrexham, Dover Athletic, Chorley and Belgian side Racing White Daring de Molenbeek 47 in his senior career.

The Pilgrims face Kettering Town this afternoon (KO 3pm).

Former Burnley youngster Ntumba Massanka.

MORE PILGRIMS: Dimaio joins rivals - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Thanoj returns but Green could be out for season - news

MORE PILGRIMS: New head scout at United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Three points Cox's main focus as he prepares to meet former club - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Brad Abbott jumped at chance of United reunion - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ramshaw takes charge after 24 year wait - news