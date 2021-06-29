Former Boston United defender Pierce Bird joins King's Lynn

Pierce Bird. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Former Boston United defender Pierce Bird has joined National League King's Lynn.

The central defender had two loan spells with the Pilgrims and was on the club's radar this summer.

Former Notts County man Bird looked likely to be staying with Eastleigh, but the Linnets announced he was their player this afternoon.

Meanwhile, former United striker Tom Clare has joined Phoenix club Macclesfield FC and ex-Pilgrims Duran Reynolds has linked up with Skegness Town.

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott hopes to use Premier League club friendly as scouting mission - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Former players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United players vaccinated by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Winger links up with United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United squad presented with trophy after winning league title - news

MORE PILGRIMS: In his own words: Byrne on why he left Brackley for Boston - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United back in training - news