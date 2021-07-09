Former Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United defender Andy Butler joins Boston United

Andy Butler. Photo: Getty Images

Boston United have captured the signing of former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers defender Andy Butler

The 37-year-old - who won the 2006-07 League One title with Scunthorpe United - ended last season as interim manager of Doncaster following the departure of Darren Moore.

Butler is also the current Doncaster Belles manager and a qualified referee, but he will pull the boots back on for Boston in the National League North next season.

His former clubs also include Grimsby Town, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Walsall.

