How to watch Boston United v Lincoln City via livestream

You don't have to miss the action. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United host Lincoln City in a pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Tickets for the contest - the first match to be played in front of fans at the Jakemans Community Stadium and with a limited capacity due to Covid restrictions - has sold out.

However, supporters not attending can still watch the game via a livestream.

The stream costs £4.99.

It can be purchased here.

MORE PILGRIMS: Butler wants to play until he's 40 - news

MORE PILGRIMS: A walk around the Jakemans Community Stadium - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United wait on midfielder injury - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Lincoln United v Boston - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott happy to make good impression - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex-United duo join Weymouth - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United announce squad numbers - news