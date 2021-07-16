Boston United will 'learn more about each other' as they face tough Lincoln City test... is Pilgrims record-holder Tom Hopper set to line-up against former club?

Tom Hopper. Photo: Getty Images

Craig Elliott says his Boston United side are preparing for a 'totally different' game as they host League One Lincoln City on Saturday.

After a -pre-season friendly at Matlock Town and a Lincs Senior Cup victory at Lincoln United, the Pilgrims will step things up a notch against the Red Imps.

For Elliott, those first two games were about fitness and getting minutes into the legs of his squad.

But the weekend's contest will see him take a more competitive approach.

"That's the last friendly we'll be making changes (so regularly)," Elliott said after victory at Ashby Avenue.

"I said I'd give everybody minutes in the first two games and the standard of friendlies begins to increase now.

"It'll be a totally different game and we'll learn a lot more about each other. I'm looking forward to it."

The contest will also be the first played in front of fans at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"It's great to have the fans back and I can't wait to hear the atmosphere at the new ground," Elliott added.

Jake Wright and Jay Rollins could be in contention to return after missing the contest against Lincoln United, although Andi Thanoj remains a doubt.

Tom Hopper - who, as a 15-year-old, became the youngest ever player to feature for the Pilgrims - could return with Lincoln on Saturday.

If he takes to the field against his home town club it will be the first time he has played at Boston since his record-breaking debut in a 2-1 UniBond Cup victory over Hucknall Town in November 2009, shortly before his move to Leicester City.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

The all-ticket match has been sold out but it is available to watch via live stream.

