Boston United will offer 'big physical test', says Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips

Jonathan Wafula.

Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips expects Boston United will give his side a 'big physical test' tonight.

The two sides will meet in a pre-season friendly in Derbyshire this evening (KO 7.45pm).

"It’ll be a big physical test against a side in the league above who are expected to do well and have signed some very good players and have very good management and staff," Phillips said.

"I’d imagine that with our seasons starting on the same day, Boston will be at the same stage as us.”

Ryan Qualter, Callum Chippendale and Jonathan Wafula will be facing one of their old clubs while Boston could include midfielder Joe Leesley, who was popular with Matlock supporters in his time with the Gladiators.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott will use the game to give his players vital minutes.

