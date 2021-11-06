Boston United's Craig Elliott has 'lot of respect' for his old rivals in the Chester dug-out, but Pilgrims boss looking for first victory over the Seals

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott is looking forward to locking horns with old foes Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley today - as he aims for his first win over Chester with Boston United.

Two of the pre-season favourites will meet at the Deva Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm), having made very different starts to the campaign.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hereford moved the Pilgrims up to fourth in the National League North, while the Seals ended the weekend 14th following their 3-2 defeat at Southport.

The meeting will be the latest between Elliott and Chester’s managerial duo, having come up against one another regularly as they climbed up through the leagues - most recently in the Pilgrims’ contests against Chester and Salford City.

Tempers flared between the two dug-outs during last season’s goalless draw at the Jakemans Community Stadium, Jordan Thewlis and Mitch Rose dismissed for Boston along with coach Lee Stratford, with Morley seeing red for Chester as tensions spilled off the pitch and onto the sidelines.

“Bern and Jonno, I’ve managed against them a lot of years, going back to my Ossett days,” Elliott said.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for them and they’ve been on the same sort of journey as I have, coming through the leagues.

“We’re passionate management teams and I’m sure it’s something that’ll be evident again.”

Boston head west as the division’s form team with five wins from six matches, looking to build on their previous away victory at Blyth Spartans.

But Elliott knows Chester will be no pushovers.

“We had a really good win at Blyth but we know in this league has different challenges. Chester are a good side.

“They’re a big team and still have good players and an experienced management team, I’m sure they’ll be at it next week.”

Elliott’s first game against the Seals as Boston manager were in the 2018-19 season, a 2-0 home defeat as a 4-1 reverse on the road, with ex-Chester player Ben Davies finding the net for United. .

Since then the two sides have played out 1-1 and 0-0 draws in Lincolnshire.

Danny Elliiott will return to his former club, with whom he featured in last season's goalless draw.

