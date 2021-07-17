Lincoln City friendly a chance for Boston United to build on winning mentality - Butler

Butler in action at Lincoln United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Andy Butler knows what it takes to beat Lincoln City and hopes today's friendly against the Red Imps can play a part in Boston United building a 'winning mentality'.

Defender Butler was part of the Doncaster Rovers squad which defeated City 1-0 home and away in League One last season, watching from the bench in October's victory at the Keepmoat Stadium but playing the full 90 in January's win at Sincil Bank.

"It'll be a tough game as Lincoln are a free-flowing football side and their movement's very good," Butler said after Tuesday's 3-2 county cup win at Lincoln United.

"They got to the play-off final so they're a very goods side.

"Pre-season's about getting cohesion in the team. It's about getting minutes under the belt but it's also about getting a winning mentality and a winning habit.

"There will be chops and changes but we've got a good squad here and we just need to build those (on field) relationships.

"Some of these lads haven't played since January.

"Lincoln City will be different to (Lincoln United), we may need to sit off them and let them have the ball, but again it's a different task and a test we'll have in the season."

United manager Craig Elliott expects a 'totally different test' to the previous pre-season matches so far, while Tom Hopper could return to his former club.

Imps boss Michael Appleton, however, will be absent after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer this week.

"I wish Michael Appleton all the best," Butler added.

Kick off will be at 3pm and anyone without a ticket can watch via live stream.

