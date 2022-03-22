"Ready to go!" Boston United's Jordan Burrow set to return to play-off rivals York City for first time since departure

Jordan Burrow came within 0.06 points of securing promotion with York City.

Tonight the striker will return to his former club for the first time since his release at the end of the 2019-20 season, hoping to dent another Minstermen push for the National League.

While former City skipper Burrow says his objectives are professional and certainly not personal, the 29-year-old is desperate to pick up his first three points with Boston United since his return from a three-month injury lay-off.

"It's not a case of stopping York, but getting us in there," Burrow said, looking forward to facing his play-off rivals.

"We don't want to stop them, we want to be there ourselves by right."

Burrow's York were many people's favourites to win the 2019-20 National League North title before Covid brought the campaign to an early halt.

They were two points clear at the top of the table when the standings were settled via points per game but King's Lynn Town - with games in hand - were crowned champions by the narrowest of margins, their 2 ppg record marginally better than City's 1.94.

Jordan Burrow returns to York City this evening. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Minstermen went on to suffer a 2-0 play-off defeat to Altrincham - Burrow's final game for York - before the Robins went on to beat Boston 1-0 in the final.

"I enjoyed my two years there and we did well and nearly got promoted, but we didn't manage to do it," added Burrow, who will play at the York Community Stadium for the first time following the club's move from Bootham Crescent.

"I'm looking forward to going back and a to a different ground. It's a big game for us."

Burrow marked his return from injury by playing the full match as the Pilgrims were beaten 2-1 by leaders Gateshead at the weekend.

Burrow in action against York in October. Photo: Oliver Atkin

That result, coupled with York's 3-3 draw at Southport means the hosts, occupying the final play-off spot, have a three point advantage over Paul Cox's side and a better goal difference of eight.

Burrow featured in United's 2-1 home win over York in October, his first contest against his old club as the two rivals didn't meet during last season's shortened campaign.

Now he believes there is still everything to play for as United continue their quest for the play-offs.

"We can put a run of form together until the end of the season, there's still a lot to play for," he said.

"A lot of points are up or grabs and there's no reason we can't do it.

"I'm ready to go. Every game is a big game, no matter who you're playing there's three points to win.

"We've got to go into every game looking to win."

Manager Cox was delighted to see Burrow back in an amber shirt

"He came into the side and deserved it (his place)," Cox said.

"There's more to come from Jordan. I know what he brings and it's lovely to have him as a player and person back in the first team.

"The more people we get like Jordan the healthier we become and closer we get to becoming (promotion challenging side like) Gateshead in the future."

Former York striker Jake Wright jnr has been training well in recent weeks and could possibly be a surprise addition to United's matchday squad.

