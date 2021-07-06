"We've got each others' backs!" Boston United boss Craig Elliott excited about another season working with his management team

Elliott (right) with Hayden Clifton. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott believes his close-knit management team are only getting stronger with every season they spend together.

Once again Elliott’s team will be assistant John McDermott, coaches Lee Stratford and Rich Lawrence, sports rehabilitator Hayden Clifton, fitness coach Ash Slawson and chief scout Richard Boryszczuk next season.

Prior to the return of pre-season training the management team held meetings in the summer to ensure they had all bases covered.

“We drew out pre-season plans and it was really good, really professional,” he added.

“The players are very lucky they’ve got everything organised, the club is run as well as a Football League club.

“We’re just making sure we’re ready as we’ve got a great opportunity this year to have things in place early. We know where we’re going and what we need to do.

“We’re just trying to tweak things and make things even better for the players.”

Lee Stratford, Richard Boryszczuk and John McDermott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Elliott joined Boston a self-confessed control freak who liked to oversee all first team matters, but admits that his approach has changed in recent seasons.

“I’m getting better,” he said. “I’ve had to. It’s important I keep an eye on everything, that’s something I’ve got to do. But I’ve definitely got better at letting people get on with the job.

“But there’s a lot of trust and they know how I work now as well. It’s a good environment and we enjoy working together.

“It does help being able to concentrate on what’s important - the players and what they need.

Ash Slawson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

“We’ve had good chats about what we each do going forward and it means we can really focus on being the best we can be.

“We’re very close, we’ve got each others’ backs and there’s a lot of trust between us.

“We cover all bases and the club’s unbelievable for what we can offer at this level.”

MORE PILGRIMS: Could United make signing this week? - news

Rich Lawrence. Photo: Oliver Atkin

MORE PILGRIMS: United fans - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United in training - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne links up with familiar foes - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fan completes Pride Kit Challenge - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Clubs vote for salary cap - news