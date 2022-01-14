"Four wins from Wembley! Boston United targeting FA Trophy joy at in-form Morpeth

Jake Wright jnr is targeting taking a step closer to Wembley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United hope the long journey home from Morpeth will see them still very much on the road to Wembley.

The 201-mile trek north from the Jakemans Community Stadium to Craik Park could well be the longest made by the Pilgrims fans this season.

For the squad, many of them based in Yorkshire, there won't be as many miles to clock up, but the target remains the same.

"Four wins for Wembley," striker Jake Wright jnr said, looking at what could be achieved on this run.

"We've got quality in the dressing room that can get the result we need.

"Obviously, it'd be nice to keep ticking them wins off in the Trophy and get to Wembley."

Interim boss Paul Green has previously spoken of his desire to return to Wembley.

Preparing for the weekend's contest, he said: "Until I'm told otherwise I'll be working towards Morpeth," he said.

"It's a great chance to get to Wembley, a big opportunity. Those opportunities don't come around often.

"We'll work hard in training and try to get the win."

Northern Premier League Morpeth, however, will be no pushovers.

While they sit 11th in the standings, their recent form paints a very different picture.

Morpeth are unbeaten in their last 13 matches, winning seven and drawing six - three of which were shootout successes in the Trophy.

Their last defeat came in an FA Cup replay against York City, having held the National League North outfit to a 1-1 draw at the York Community Stadium.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

