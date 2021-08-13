MATCH DAY: Saturday's are 'quite relaxed' for Boston United chairman David Newton - as long as the hard work's been done and he's got the right socks on

Boston United chairman David Newton. Photos: Oliver Atkin

In the fourth and final article from the match day series, Boston United chairman David Newton talks us through his rituals for home games...

To me a Saturday home game is relatively easy, normally. Ahead of our first pre-season game this year when the fans were back in, I was out of bed at 5.30am and sorting some documents I needed to bring down for 9am.

But that was unusual. That was because on the day and needing to make sure we were ready. Normally a match day is quite relaxed for me as we do all of our work beforehand, making sure the stewarding plans and everything is in place.

A lot of work goes in to a Saturday and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes. But we work hard in the week to try to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

I normally get to the ground somewhere between 1pm and 2pm. I walk around, checking on the place and meeting with the staff.

To me, match days, unless things happen during the match, tends to be more looking after visiting directors.

After the game, I'll speak with manager Craig Elliott and others about the game and make sure things are as they should be as much as possible.

I don't have any superstitions, apart from my socks in Boston United colours. I've got home and away. It's director Chris Cook's fault. He bought them for me and now I have to wear them. Apart from that, there are no superstitions, I'll leave those to Craig - he's got enough.

Also in the Match Day series, we have spoken to manager Craig Elliott, defender Scott Garner and chief scout Richard Boryszczuk.

