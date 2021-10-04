Craig Elliott reacts to Boston United's FA Cup draw, says side deserve credit for dominant wins in past two rounds

Boston beat East Thurrock 4-0 on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott is targeting a hat-trick of home wins in the FA Cup as Stratford Town stand in Boston United's way of reaching the competition's first round proper.

Today's draw has pitted the Pilgrims against the Bards at the Jakemans Community Stadium, with the match to be played on October 16.

United reached the second round in 2019-20 after being handed five consecutive away draws.

But after victories over Corby Town (6-0) and East Thurrock (4-0) Elliott is hoping for more success against their Southern League Premier opposition.

"We're at home, it's the theme this year," he said.

"The other year we seemed to be away every round, so to carry on being at home is a positive.

"We're in good form at home as well, so it's a good draw for us.

"I am aware of three or four of their players, but at this stage, the teams you come across will be decent as they've got to this stage.

"The main thing is we're at home."

After seeing some National League North rivals beaten and pushed hard in the competition, Elliott believes his side deserve plenty of credit for the manner in which they have progressed so far.

"We've seen other teams struggling to get through ties on Saturday, lots of good teams having replays," he added.

"I think we deserve more credit for the job we've done in the last two rounds.

"The cup creates great memories for fans and players and that's what it's about really. We want to get to the first round of the FA Cup."

Straford beat Long Eaton of the UCL Premier North 3-2 in the third qualifying round.

